After offering even more savings for new customers migrating away from rival carriers to its unlimited ONE plans, and actively working to suppress scam callers, T-Mobile discreetly takes JUMP! with Premium Device Protection and standalone PDP services up a notch.

Owners of a “new eligible iPhone or iPad” can now get AppleCare+ coverage in addition to all the old Premium Device Protection benefits, and you still need to pay just $12 per month per device in total.

Separately, AppleCare+ alone is a whopping $129, including everything from 24/7 priority access to “award-winning” technical support via chat or phone, a measly $29 service fee for iPhone screen damage, $0 for battery maintenance, hardware service with genuine Apple parts, and Apple-certified repair or replacement at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Providers.

JUMP! with Premium Device Protection will also let you upgrade to a next-gen gadget once you’ve paid 50 percent of your previous one’s cost, plus provide standard insurance for loss, theft, accidental damage and so on. Pretty neat!

In other news, Magenta’s prepaid plans have been overhauled to include unlimited talk, text and data for as little as $45 a month. That only gets you 4 gigs of 4G LTE web surfing, though, with an extra 10 bucks upping the cap to 6GB. Last but not least, T-Mobile ONE Prepaid upgrades you to “truly” unlimited LTE data (with “DVD quality” video streams and 3G hotspots) at $75 a month. That’s… not too bad, now, is it?