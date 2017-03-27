Flagships aren’t everything for Android device manufacturers, but in a sea of all too similar low-cost mid-rangers, it’s obviously crucial to sell as many high-enders as possible. In fact, considering the quality and performance routinely offered by sub-$400, sub-$300 and even sub-$200 smartphones nowadays, the only meaningful profits may come from $500+ models.

While Korea-based Hana Financial Investment doesn’t explicitly break down Samsung’s Galaxy by price range or specifications, its latest research shows high-end phones accounted for a measly 29 percent of the market-leading company’s overall Q1 2017 sales.

That’s still a decent-sized slice of a no doubt large pie, but it’s apparently also a record low share. Previously, the combined quarterly shipments of Galaxy S and Note family members always exceeded 30 percent of the company total, at one point even reaching 75 percent as the GS4 dominated the industry back in Q2 2013.

Sometime in 2015, the gradually-declining figure plunged under 40 percent, and now, unsurprisingly, the Note 7 double total recall further takes its toll. The average sales price of Samsung handhelds must have also dropped from an already modest $232 mark last year (at least compared to Apple’s $645 iPhone ASP), but things are of course looking up. Besides, we’re certain this shift is partially caused by a rise in the popularity of the low-end Galaxy J series, which is by no means a bad thing.