After selling a super-limited batch of just 250 exclusive 3T colette Edition phones in Paris on March 21, as well as an additional few hundred “standard” black units on Hypebeast last Friday, OnePlus is finally gearing up to launch its darkest, handsomest “flagship killer” more widely.

At midnight BST, aka London time, the OnePlus 3T Midnight Black will become available for anyone in Europe and Hong Kong to order from the manufacturer’s respective official regional websites. Meanwhile, interested North American buyers should be able to shop for the “premium, all-black, metal smartphone worthy of the OnePlus logo” starting at 0:00 am EDT.

Don’t even think of going to bed early tonight, as something tells us the “never-settling” Chinese company will run out of stock in no time. Hours, perhaps minutes, so by the time you wake up tomorrow morning, on March 28, you may have missed your chance for weeks, maybe months to come.

Each OnePlus 3T Midnight Black device apparently requires a “precise, time-consuming” production process, with three separate dark coatings measuring a microscopic 14 microns thick applied atop the space-grade aluminum body, then finished with an anti-fingerprint layer for a “stunning, natural” look and feel guaranteed to stand the test of time.

The whole thing isn’t even that costly, setting you back $479 stateside, €479 across the EU, £439 on British shores, and HK$3,788 in Hong Kong with 128GB storage room. Bottom line, it’s going to sell like hotcakes.