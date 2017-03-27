Moto X (2017) leaked to be somewhat uglier than the Moto G5

If you like the circular camera implants that pad out the back of your late-era Moto phones, you should check out what could be our first real clear look at the Lenovo-made Moto X (2017). For real, this time. We hope. Or maybe not, depending on how you view these photos.

One Jerry Yin on Google+ posted four pictures of an unidentified Moto device with two cameras in the said circular pad first implemented with the Moto Z. Below the ginormous camera hump is the signature dimpled Motorola batwing logo, back for at least one more appearance. The bootloader gives away the fact that the device — what looks to be a test unit for the Latin America market — has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

All we’re questioning is how much of a difference the experience will end up being from the similarly specced-out Moto G5 Plus: does a dimple and an extra camera equal an extra scoop of ice cream or a cherry on top?

What happened to our vision of a high-end “traditional” smartphone experience without all the riff-raff introduced by the Moto Z’s Moto Mods? Perhaps it was just that — our vision.