After three years of middling performance, it seems that Lenovo finally has some good things to say about its Motorola in terms of its sustained performance.

The subsidiary has been struggling with labor cutbacks set off by lackluster sales and the branding brunt of the phones made by itself and head offices in China. What the Moto wordmark means to the Middle East has differed from its meaning in the US, for better or worse. And it seems like after a little time post-Moto Z, things have started to pick up, as the company said that Brazil, India and the US are growth markets for the company right now.

Market share in the Latin American country has ranged as high as 30 to 40 percent recently. Meanwhile, 35 percent of Moto sales are now online in India as opposed to just 5 percent in 2014 with some models topping pages at Amazon.in and Flipkart. Furthermore, Lenovo has been able to keep its fourth place position in the US behind LG, Samsung and Apple.

Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand are also seeing good numbers.

Some of these talking points sound familiar from as far back as 2014, perhaps from before the transfer of ownership from Google to Lenovo. Maybe it’s taken time to build phone credibility (which takes longer than building credit in smartwatches).

So, where does the focus go to next? The company plans on pushing more marketing dollars to Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.