With the Moto Z-inspired G5 Plus literally right around the corner, including in an ad-based Amazon Prime Exclusive edition shaving $60 off the 64GB SKU’s regular price, it feels logical for the Moto G4 Plus to go the extra mile trying to stay in the spotlight.

Third-party discount specialist B&H Photo Video has a pretty sweet deal in place for anyone still wishing to purchase last year’s mid-range 5.5-inch champion, marking it down to $225, and throwing in a free pair of Samsung Level U PRO Bluetooth wireless headphones.

The around-the-neck “high-fidelity” headset is typically worth $40, while this particular Moto G4 Plus configuration currently on sale from B&H normally costs a full $300. All in all therefore, you’re looking at over $100 in savings, but more importantly, you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck.

Namely, a large Full HD IPS LCD screen, octa-core Snapdragon 617 processing power, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, microSD support, 16/5MP cameras, and 3000mAh battery with TurboPower fast-charging technology.

Originally released on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, the G4 Plus is now upgradeable to 7.0 Nougat out the box, so design notwithstanding, it’s almost as good a phone as its 5.2-inch successor. B&H offers a standard one-year warranty when you order the unlocked device in black or white, and compatibility with “all major” US carriers is also guaranteed, including Verizon or Sprint, LTE speeds and everything.