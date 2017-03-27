Luca Todesco quits jailbreaking as iOS 10.3 goes out
Apple is pushing out iOS 10.3 to the iPhone 5, iPad Air, iPod touch 6th generation and newer such devices today.
If you’re in the middling of the installation process, you might have noticed that it’s taking a little longer than usual. Among the little tweaks and new features like Find My AirPods and App Store developer responses, iOS 10.3 also introduces the Apple File System that replaces the Hierarchical File System that’s been around for many an Apple device since 1986. Its spec was designed for data transfer through floppy disks and hard disks, not spiffy solid state disks.
Reads and writes through APFS will be quicker than with the updated HFS+ standard and will allow for a little more storage per disk based on new algorithms.
The update marks something new, but it also acts as the end of Luca Todesco’s jailbreaking career. The developer, known as @qwertyuiopz on Twitter, has been a part of expanding the realm of iPhone and iPad users by making some exploits available, including his latest iOS 10.2 “Yalu” window. He has also advocated for the autonomy of his work, saying that he does not owe every bit of jailbreaking work he’s done to the public in the spirit of community.
1. Save blobs
2. If you’re currently on 10.2.1 stay on it if you want to jailbreak.
3. I am done with jailbreaking.
— qwertyoruiop (@qwertyoruiopz) March 27, 2017
TIL: I can say ‘I am done with jailbreaking’ and people think it means a release is imminent.
— qwertyoruiop (@qwertyoruiopz) March 27, 2017
Todesco will continue his work in digital security.