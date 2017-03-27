Deal: These extra-long Lightning Cables are over 75% off right now

Apple might have irritated a lot of its loyal adherents when it replaced the iPod-era connector to Lightning in 2012, but it’s easy to see why when you look at the 30-pin monstrosity that used to eat up over half of the bottom edge of all pre-iPhone 5 devices. Given their past attitude against generic USB ports on any iOS devices, it seems unlikely that they would switch away from their proprietary connector any time soon. Plus, Lightning is actually pretty nice, with its reversible design and solid feel.

But it’s hard to say the same for the cable that comes with your iPhone. Those bundled Lightning cords are notorious for fraying with regular use, and the short length can feel limiting when you want to actually use your device while charging. For some extra length that easily reaches behind beds and large desks, check out these 10-ft Lightning Cables. They are MFi-certified, so you can use them without worrying about potentially frying your device. And with 3 included, you can keep one plugged in everywhere you might need to recharge to minimize the strain that comes with shoving them in a pocket everyday.

