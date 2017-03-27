LG taking BLU to task over licensing for five LTE patents

BLU gets a sliver of media coverage for its budget phones, but its media reputation has been in a little more iffy waters after it was revealed that its phones had firmware that tracked users’ every little activity and sent that data to servers in China. The Miami-based company promised to make Google its provider for future firmware updates and purported that software from Shanghai Adups was installed without permission from BLU.

More negative news has come against the brand as it is the subject of complaints filed by LG at the International Trade Commission and the US District Court in Delaware. The chaebol claims that BLU has ignored attempts to reconcile licensure for five patents related to LTE technology over the past year.

We have reached out to BLU Products for comment and will update this post if we hear back.