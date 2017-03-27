TSMC churns up Apple A11 production for the iPhone 8

The company making the A11 chipsets for Apple’s upcoming iPhones this year is beginning production next month, Economic Daily News reports from supply chain sources.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has a goal of producing 50 million units by July and 100 million units by the end of the year to account for expectations of bloated demand for a high-end iPhone 8 in addition to an iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. A typical year for the iPhone usually sees between 200 million and 250 million unit sales.

The new, more efficient 10nm fabrication going into the A11 has been said to be a difficult one to produce for as yields have simply not been satisfactory. TSMC has been working to implement both fan-out and wafer-level packaging technologies for an dense yet compact computing product. It’s not clear how many cores will go into the system, but it’ll be no surprise to see performance results superior to the quad-core A10 Fusion chip.

While TSMC has been working with the 10nm fabrication since November, when yields were struggling, its general manager said that early output was dedicated to MediaTek and Huawei’s HiSilicon for their Helio and Kirin designs. Chatter now claims that yield rates have come above a more acceptable 70 percent per run in time for the big Apple job lot.

Apple is said to be working with the latest Imagination Technologies PowerVR GPU to pair up with the A11.