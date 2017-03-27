Huawei sure loves to flaunt smartphone sales numbers in general, as well as the particular achievements of certain high-end and even mid-range models and families, mounting a stronger and stronger challenge to Apple’s overall silver medal position in worldwide volume rankings.

Last we heard of the decidedly successful P9 duo, it had just managed to reach the 10 million peak in time for the New Year after surpassing 9 million units in around seven months on store shelves, as well as 6 mil just five months in.

10M was always the goal, one that seemed ambitious at first, but once Huawei pulled it off, jumping to 11 and then 12 mil no longer felt like a pipe dream. As the company gears up to globally release the P10 and P10 Plus, it wants you to know the P9 and P9 Plus have indeed crossed 12 million units less than a year after their commercial debut.

That’s quite an achievement, although it obviously can’t compare to sales totals posted by brand-new iPhones or Samsung Galaxy S heroes. It’s also a figure the Chinese OEM longed for ever since the 2013 days of the Ascend P6, which required a gradual “step by step climbing process.” Will the P10 take it a step further? Huawei isn’t getting carried away just yet, setting a “modest” initial target of 10 million units.