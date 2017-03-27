Huawei sub-brand Honor is notifying customers who have registered Honor IDs for forum participation, newsletters and the like that their stored data is moving from the United States to Germany on April 6. Users who wish to delete their accounts may do so direct from the informational email.

One company insider tells Android Police that jobs at Honor US are on the chopping block. As the outlet notes, the migration comes as Huawei struggles to make an imprint on the US mobile market. Last year’s Honor 5X continues to chart well at #15 on Amazon’s best selling unlocked cellphones list, embarrassing the newer Honor 6X by 65 spots. The Honor 8 was welcomed with critical acclaim in the US, but we’ve not heard much laudatory sales statements from the company.

Indeed, the unlocked phone market in the US is a treacherous and saturated one, if limited by huge rolls of carrier-based sales. It may be why we’re hearing about Huawei trying to pry into AT&T’s limited device lineup with its own phones.

The full text is below: