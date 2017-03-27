Is Honor failing in the US? Customer data migrating out of United States to Germany
Huawei sub-brand Honor is notifying customers who have registered Honor IDs for forum participation, newsletters and the like that their stored data is moving from the United States to Germany on April 6. Users who wish to delete their accounts may do so direct from the informational email.
One company insider tells Android Police that jobs at Honor US are on the chopping block. As the outlet notes, the migration comes as Huawei struggles to make an imprint on the US mobile market. Last year’s Honor 5X continues to chart well at #15 on Amazon’s best selling unlocked cellphones list, embarrassing the newer Honor 6X by 65 spots. The Honor 8 was welcomed with critical acclaim in the US, but we’ve not heard much laudatory sales statements from the company.
Indeed, the unlocked phone market in the US is a treacherous and saturated one, if limited by huge rolls of carrier-based sales. It may be why we’re hearing about Huawei trying to pry into AT&T’s limited device lineup with its own phones.
The full text is below:
Dear Honor customer:
Honor is a global brand, and our philosophy is always to be customer centric. We believe in delivering the best service to our customers and adapting and evolving to embrace new innovations. Honor continues to build on its strength to develop and enhance our products, services and new inventions. Whenever challenges arise, we stay true to our passion and persist to achieve our dreams, continually striving for new accomplishments.
At Honor, we keep moving forward to discover the world, take risks and are always ready to be inspired from our experience. We pursue our mission guided by a belief that tomorrow can always be better as we are committed to staying true to ourselves and daring to be different!
The Honor Store, as the official platform of Huawei Device USA, focuses on the customer experience by providing a broad range of products, sales, logistic support, and after sales services. Thus, in order to serve you better, we plan to migrate your registered Huawei ID and any information associated with your ID on www.hihonor.com/us from the USA to Germany on April 6, 2017. After migration, the services on www.hihonor.com/us will remain the same as prior to migration. If you do not want your information migrated to Germany, please delete your Huawei ID prior to April 5, 2017.
Please note that if you delete you Huawei ID, you will not be able to access your Huawei ID or any of your information associated with Huawei services used or services received from third parties. This information may include, but is not limited to: personal information, records, uploaded files, transactions, coupons, and membership benefits. You will be unable to recover any or your data after you delete your Huawei ID.
If you wish to delete your Huawei ID, please click here: Link.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact us at [email protected].
Huawei Device USA