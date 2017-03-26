Roland Quandt of WinFuture has a long post up with a ton of leaked information about what Samsung supposedly has for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ in Europe. All of the specs in the post have been relayed in the list above, but most of these figures were first shown off in rumors earlier in the trail.

Other aspects about both devices include IP68 elements resistance (water down to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes), an “ultrasensitive” iris scanner, Bluetooth 4.2, Gigabit Wi-Fi, 450Mbps LTE, NFC, USB-C. Plenty of these aspects are carry-overs from the Galaxy S7 and Note 7. A docking system that allows the phones to connect to bigger screens and physical keyboards is also in the chatter, told as “Samsung Desktop eXperience Stations” or “DeX Stations.”

The most important bit we hear of is a new customer support program called “Samsung Guard S8”. The biggest amenities include repairs appointments as quick as two hours in advance, remote support, a one-time, free-of-charge display replacement and an extra year of warranty. We don’t know if this will be an elective service and, if so, how much it will cost — HTC’s UH OH program, which provided users with a free screen replacement, was free.

The Galaxy S8 will come onto most European markets at €799 while the S8+ will go for €899.