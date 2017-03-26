Samsung Gear IconX deal takes $50 off for a “limited time”

While you’re struggling to grab a pair of Apple’s AirPods in this somewhat ridiculous market deprivation phase we’re in, why not consider a cheaper option from your favorite fruity competitor, Samsung?

The Gear IconX do not have any “stems” on each bud — making each of them a little more easier to lose and a little more harder to pick back up — but are just as durable as the AirPods for your workout and come with fitness and heart rate trackers, too. Oh hey, it comes in black, white and blue also! Top it off with 4GB of storage and at $199.99, you couldn’t ask for a lot more.

At $149.99 (for an unspecified limited time), it’s $9.01 cheaper than the AirPods. Here’s the Samsung link for it, Amazon’s in the source bar. It ships in two days.