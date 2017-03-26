Phones

Nokia 6 global launch will span 120 markets through spring (along with Nokia 3, 5, 3310)

HMD Global has announced that it is launching all of the Nokia-branded devices it launched at MWC 2017 in 120 countries over the course of the second quarter, Nokiapoweruser reports.

That means that the entry-level Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and the mid-range Nokia 6 along with the uber-popular Nokia 3310 revival will be rolling out in different SKUs to sixty percent of all recognized territories.

“This is ambitious because HMD is de facto a start-up, though it has support from Nokia and Foxconn,” an HMD Global spokesperson said.

Indeed, Nokia licensed its brand to HMD for mobile phone sales while Foxconn International Holdings is handling manufacturing. ETTelecom reports that HMD Mobile India will source all of its phones from within the country.

Something else that will relieve the pain of maintaining Nokia’s global presence is HMD’s “Pure Android” policy, which will allow for quick software updates.

Via
ETTelecom
Source
Nokiapoweruser
