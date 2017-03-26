Android

The most luxurious tech at the Luxury Technology Show

We stopped by The Luxury Technology Show in Manhattan, New York the other night to see some of the technology products that are being marketed to the wealthy people around who really want something special and unique. We’re focusing on the smartphones and mobile technology products that were in attendance, but there were also special speakers, home automation equipment, home entertainment systems, electric guitars, virtual reality systems, micro-foam beer makers, robotic grill cleaners, espresso machines, pet cameras, and an LED bed.

Sirin Labs’ Solarin

This phone’s most impressive quality is its price tag.  At almost $17,000, you’re looking at something that very few people will spend the money on.

Sirin Solarin

The Sirin Solarin costs about $16,666, but it comes in red.

Sirin Solarin

It’s not exactly a thin and light phone, but it includes a 4,000mAh battery, 1440p IPS LCD display, 4GB of RAM, & 128GB storage.

Sirin Solarin

It runs Android, just like the $10 Alcatel GoPhone I have.

Sirin Solarin

A switch on the back lets you go to super secure mode which uses KoolSpan chip-to-chip 256-bit AES encryption which only works for phone calls and text messages.

Sirin Solarin

It’s also available in black or green and comes in a big protective suitcase.

The Turing Phone

If the Solarin Phone isn’t quite your style, Turing Robotics Industries is working on the Turing Phone Appassionato, an Amplified Intelligence Android mobile phone. It will be made from Liquidmorphium alloy with “diamond like carbon” coating. The Turing Phone Appassionato that is due for distribution by September 2017, but in the meantime, you can take a look at the original Turing Phone which they did have on display.

Turing Phone

The Dark Wyvern Glaedr Limited Edition Turing Phone boasts an extremely unique design.

Turing Phone

The Dark Wyvern Flagship Edition looks good too.

Turing Phone

The original Turing Phone actually runs Sailfish OS, which is naturally more secure than Android and, I’d say, more luxurious… unless you want to run a million apps on it.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry was once a staple among the luxury markets, and their new BlackBerry KeyONE was well represented at the Luxury Technology Show.

BlackBerry KeyONE

The BlackBerry KeyONE is a very nice phone even if it doesn’t have gold accents.

Miscellaneous

While we were focusing on the smartphones above, of course there were other interesting technology products at the Luxury Technology Show.

Tesla Model X SUV

Yes, a gull-wing Tesla Model X SUV counts as luxury tech.

Aiptek iBeamBLOCK

The Aiptek iBeamBLOCK is a stackable Windows 10 tablet PC and projector. The first 0.5″ top piece is the PC, below that is a projector, and the 3rd piece is extra battery power.

Smartphone 3D Printer

Here’s the first portable Smartphone 3D Printer. It doesn’t print smartphones though. You put a smartphone inside it and the phone’s screen is what’s used for positioning the printing heads.

Sol Republic Amps Air

Sol Republic’s Amps Air wireless headphones are much more attractive than Apple’s AirPods.

