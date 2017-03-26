The most luxurious tech at the Luxury Technology Show

We stopped by The Luxury Technology Show in Manhattan, New York the other night to see some of the technology products that are being marketed to the wealthy people around who really want something special and unique. We’re focusing on the smartphones and mobile technology products that were in attendance, but there were also special speakers, home automation equipment, home entertainment systems, electric guitars, virtual reality systems, micro-foam beer makers, robotic grill cleaners, espresso machines, pet cameras, and an LED bed.

Sirin Labs’ Solarin

This phone’s most impressive quality is its price tag. At almost $17,000, you’re looking at something that very few people will spend the money on.

The Turing Phone

If the Solarin Phone isn’t quite your style, Turing Robotics Industries is working on the Turing Phone Appassionato, an Amplified Intelligence Android mobile phone. It will be made from Liquidmorphium alloy with “diamond like carbon” coating. The Turing Phone Appassionato that is due for distribution by September 2017, but in the meantime, you can take a look at the original Turing Phone which they did have on display.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry was once a staple among the luxury markets, and their new BlackBerry KeyONE was well represented at the Luxury Technology Show.

Miscellaneous

While we were focusing on the smartphones above, of course there were other interesting technology products at the Luxury Technology Show.