Galaxy S8 in China gets typed on… on camera

We’re less than a week out from the Galaxy S8 getting Unpacked in front of us in New York, but here’s a video out of China of someone abusing the keyboard on what’s said to be an S8.

The clip out of Miaopai (one of the video sides of Weibo) is purported by Slashleaks to show the touch sensitivity of the phone in some weird, uncontrolled way. And then the person hit send on the jibberish. You might notice that, perhaps due to poor compression, the “edge” curves are perceptibly more subtle than what even the Galaxy S7 edge brought. You’ll also notice that with all the equipment on the top bezel of the phone — the Galaxy S8 is rumored to bring an iris scanner.

The video has been exported to YouTube where it has hit #33 on the Trending charts as of this post. In other words… no big deal.