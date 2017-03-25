Phones

BLUBOO 3.28 promo is coming up and yes, there are $3.28 phones up for grabs

Contents
Advertisement

If you’re familiar at all with how little-known Chinese smartphone brand BLUBOO works, it makes a whole bunch of phones with fairly derivative designs from other manufacturers and diminutive specifications and then, every so often, puts then up for sale for anywhere between $10 and $40 off. One or two spotlight models will get a very, very limited run of an extreme discount.

In this case, the 3.28 Brand Promotion has the BLUBOO Dual, what’s typically a $140 dual-camera phone running on a quad-core  MediaTek chip, for $3.28 on March 28. Only 25 units will go up at that price from several retail partners. Further units will be priced at $96.99, 31 percent off.

Here’s a list of other phones to be discounted. If you click through to the source link, you’ll note that the discount percentages are all wrong, which should give you pause. But if you’re a type of person that’ll let so many misgivings pass for a unique-ish burner phone, well… we don’t know what else to say:

  • BLUBOO Edge: $109.99 (22% off)
  • BLUBOO Maya Max: $124.99 (22% off)
  • BLUBOO Maya: $69.99 (13% off)
  • BLUBOO Picasso 4G: $78.99 (12% off)
  • BLUBOO Mini: $49.99 (17% off)

Even though the deal’s being presented in US Dollars, cellular support for these phones seems to lie with Europe with LTE bands 1, 3, 7 and 20 being the prevalent set for all of these. Check yourself before you wreck yourself.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
100%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
AndroidGuys
Source
BLUBOO
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Bluboo, China, Deal, Discount, flash sale, News
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.