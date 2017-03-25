If you’re familiar at all with how little-known Chinese smartphone brand BLUBOO works, it makes a whole bunch of phones with fairly derivative designs from other manufacturers and diminutive specifications and then, every so often, puts then up for sale for anywhere between $10 and $40 off. One or two spotlight models will get a very, very limited run of an extreme discount.

In this case, the 3.28 Brand Promotion has the BLUBOO Dual, what’s typically a $140 dual-camera phone running on a quad-core MediaTek chip, for $3.28 on March 28. Only 25 units will go up at that price from several retail partners. Further units will be priced at $96.99, 31 percent off.

Here’s a list of other phones to be discounted. If you click through to the source link, you’ll note that the discount percentages are all wrong, which should give you pause. But if you’re a type of person that’ll let so many misgivings pass for a unique-ish burner phone, well… we don’t know what else to say:

BLUBOO Edge: $109.99 (22% off)

BLUBOO Maya Max: $124.99 (22% off)

BLUBOO Maya: $69.99 (13% off)

BLUBOO Picasso 4G: $78.99 (12% off)

BLUBOO Mini: $49.99 (17% off)

Even though the deal’s being presented in US Dollars, cellular support for these phones seems to lie with Europe with LTE bands 1, 3, 7 and 20 being the prevalent set for all of these. Check yourself before you wreck yourself.