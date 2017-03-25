O wow, it’s the first Android O developer preview | #PNWeekly 245

The most exciting thing about Android O is that we have about a half-year ’til it actually gets fully baked for us to really talk and care about. But we can definitely pick apart what we first got with our bare hands and voices this week.

It’s the start of developer preview season and we tackle some other mobile tech news of the week, so make sure you’re charged and ready for the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:15pm Eastern on March 23rd, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 245





Recording Date

March 24, 2017

Hosts

Juan Carlos Bagnell

Jules Wang

Android O Developer Preview

(00:08:23)

We are off to the races for the next several months as Android O takes form in the eyes of developers and, soon, beta testers. Here’s our flashy video about it.

News

40:49 | Apple’s quiet boatload ft. the (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7

48:03| Bixby is officially Samsung’s to own

51:20 | The ZTE Quartz doesn’t look so loud for an Android Wear 2.0 watch

56:30 | Huawei’s inroads with AT&T

1:00:52 | A more secure Android in 2016

1:07:00 | Start up, shut down — LeEco retreats from Silicon Valley headquarters

1:11:47 | SoftBank, Apple and the Essential question

