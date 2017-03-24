T-Mobile doesn’t just want to be at the forefront of LTE innovation, or make headlines simply by offering better unlimited deals, swifter phone delivery and wider software support than the competition.

The nation’s leading “Un-carrier” will also try to change the lives of all its customers in a more meaningful way, ridding them of likely scammers, and potentially saving them millions of dollars every year.

According to T-Mo, “fraudsters cheat consumers out of more than half a billion dollars per year”, and believe it or not, “three out of four people in the US get at least one scam call”, differing in strategy and even technology, which often makes them so hard to identify and counteract.

But now “patent-pending” T-Mobile technology is built directly into the network to detect a scam call in a matter of milliseconds. Once this super-advanced system spots a probable threat, it can alert you by tagging the phone number in your incoming call screen with a very straightforward “Scam Likely” message.

Alternatively, you can take the Scam ID feature to the next level, and activate Scam Block, which automatically terminates suspicious calls before they reach you. “No hoops to jump through, no app to download.” It’s basically a network-level Truecaller, or an AT&T Call Protect equivalent that “just works” after it’s rolled out to T-Mobile ONE subscribers beginning April 5, and postpaid customers manually enable Scam ID by dialing #664# and pressing the call button.

Scam Block, meanwhile, requires voluntary sign-ups from everyone at #662#. If only the FCC’s “industry-wide effort to fight robocalling” would actually take shape nationwide already.