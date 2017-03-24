Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumor Roundup: Our Top Five Favorite Rumors!

The Galaxy S8 is going to be a major launch for Samsung, and we’ve been deep in the weeds covering all the leaks and rumors. Launching a flagship phone is a crucial move for any company, this one made all the more dramatic by Samsung’s recent issues. There’s a story here of expectation, loyal consumers, and at the heart of all the drama, a question. Will Samsung deliver a cool phone?

We’ll know the answer to that question soon enough. Four editors from this site will be on hand to cover Samsung’s press conference, so expect more than a few articles and videos published after the show. Since we’re less than a week away, it’s the perfect time to run down what we know, look at what we don’t know, and showcase our favorite rumors so far. Here’s our top five favorite Galaxy S8 features so far. Some of these rumors have been confirmed, some of these features might still be fiction, but we’re looking forward to finding out what this phone will offer.

Samsung Galaxy S8: Our Top Five Favorite Rumors!

What are you most looking forward to in Samsung’s next flagship phone? Are there any potential missteps? Share your thoughts in a comment down below.