Moto G5 Plus up for pre-orders, sales begin March 31

It’s a week out from the end of March and the Moto G5 Plus is on for US pre-orders for the next week. The phone comes in gold and gray colors in 2GB RAM/32GB storage and 4/64GB configurations for $229.99 and $299.99, respectively.

You can grab the phone at the typical third-party suspects like Best Buy, Newegg and B&H Photo. Remember that the phone will work on all major carriers.

Here’s a little tip: if you sit around on the Motorola site after adding your phone into the cart, you’ll be able to grab 5 percent off your order. Financing is also available, too. Unfortunately, we pulled up an April 11 ship date on the phone, so be prepared to fight your patience for a few bucks off.

In the meantime, Android Central has pulled up the first-load home screen for the device and is questioning why Allo continues to get the shaft in favor of Android Messages while Duo gets special limelight, wedged away from the default “Google” folder between the Moto and Play Store apps.

Well, you can go ahead and question Google’s attitude toward how it approaches texting and chat between its three perceived audiences, but the sad fact of things is that it is what it is.