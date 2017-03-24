Dynamic badges for home screen apps on Nova Launcher 5.1

One of the Android O features we’re talking about is the icon animations for apps across the system so that they can display a little more information than just what they are.

But here’s a better idea from Kevin Barry and his Nova Launcher project: better badges. You know, not just telling you how many notifications you have in relation to that app, but telling you the nature of the latest notification.

Version 5.1 of the app now features the option to tack on “Dynamic Badges,” which fill in that badge with the icon that comes along with the notification in the tray. Missed a call? The Dialer app may show the “missed call” icon or the contact’s avatar.

This latest revision is still in beta, so you’ll either have to tap through at the bottom of the Play Store entry to enter in or grab a little something from APKMirror.