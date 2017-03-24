Phones

BlackBerry discounts DTEK50, PRIV for the spring

BlackBerry is cleaning up shop on everything that is not the KEYone from TCL — ironically, it’s being promoted on a site different to shopblackberry.com.

Nevermind that, though. It’s time for spring and it’s time for savings! They’re available across the world for the DTEK50 (manufactured by TCL) and 2015’s PRIV. And sure, while you can save a whole 40 percent off accessories for those phones, you can definitely take advantage of these savings below:

RegionDTEK50PRIV
US$249 ($100 off)$349 ($150 off)
CA$329 ($100)$465 ($134)
UK£245 (£30)£343 (£82)
DE/EU€285 (€54)€399 (€150)

We think that not including the DTEK60 on the discount train here is the wrong idea, especially with a US$499 price tag holding on strong here.

Via
PhoneArena
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, Phones
Tags
Android, Blackberry, Canada, Deal, Discount, DTEK50, Europe, Germany, News, Priv, sale, TCL, UK, US
