It was a little ironic to see Magenta beat Big Red to the punch by announcing (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7 availability on the “Un-carrier” shortly after Apple’s discreet launch of the “Special Edition” handset yesterday.

But Verizon has quickly confirmed it too will be picking up the snazzy new shade of Cupertino’s latest flagship duo on March 24, as well as iPhone SE models with double their previous storage. Technically, VZW didn’t also reveal official pricing details, though there’s really no reason to expect major differences between US mobile operators. Oh, and apparently, that new 9.7-inch iPad, dubbed simply iPad, is also headed to Verizon this Friday.

Meanwhile, if you’re thinking of switching over to the nation’s largest wireless service provider now that you finally have an unlimited option, why not ditch your old phone and get a Google Pixel, Pixel XL, Moto Z Droid, Z Droid Force, Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge, LG V20 or HTC 10 for “as low” as $15 per month?

Unfortunately, we’re not sure about the discounted monthly payments of each of those devices, but if you trade in a working, cosmetically impeccable iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S6, S6 Edge, Edge+, Note 5, or LG G5, Big Red promises to cut you a nice deal. Worth a shot, right?