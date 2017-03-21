It’s probably no coincidence that T-Mobile has just marked down the LG V20 on the eve of its somewhat tardy G6 pre-order start. After all, both are pretty impressive 5.7-inch Nougat phones, but the new guy squeezes all that Quad HD+ screen real estate into a far more compact body.

Clearly no longer worth $769, the significantly taller and wider but also slightly thinner Android phablet goes for $480 from the “Un-carrier” right now, presumably for a limited time only. Can you do better? Absolutely not, although the V20 did fetch an even lower $360 last month before quickly going back up to its RRP.

At one point sold for $500 unlocked by B&H Photo Video, the dual display-sporting, Quad DAC-rocking device currently offers such freedom of operator choice starting at around $545 on Amazon. Meanwhile, T-Mo’s competitors still charge north of $700 with or without installment plans, so when all is said and done, this feels like a definite must-buy.

You can pay the discounted $480 in full straight off the bat, or ask Magenta nicely to let you cough up a measly $20 a month for two years. Either way, you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck, including 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, dual 16 + 8MP rear cameras, and a removable 3200mAh battery.