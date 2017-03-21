Phones

T-Mobile’s LG V20 is heavily discounted again, this time from $770 to $480

Contents
Advertisement

It’s probably no coincidence that T-Mobile has just marked down the LG V20 on the eve of its somewhat tardy G6 pre-order start. After all, both are pretty impressive 5.7-inch Nougat phones, but the new guy squeezes all that Quad HD+ screen real estate into a far more compact body.

Clearly no longer worth $769, the significantly taller and wider but also slightly thinner Android phablet goes for $480 from the “Un-carrier” right now, presumably for a limited time only. Can you do better? Absolutely not, although the V20 did fetch an even lower $360 last month before quickly going back up to its RRP.

At one point sold for $500 unlocked by B&H Photo Video, the dual display-sporting, Quad DAC-rocking device currently offers such freedom of operator choice starting at around $545 on Amazon. Meanwhile, T-Mo’s competitors still charge north of $700 with or without installment plans, so when all is said and done, this feels like a definite must-buy.

You can pay the discounted $480 in full straight off the bat, or ask Magenta nicely to let you cough up a measly $20 a month for two years. Either way, you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck, including 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, dual 16 + 8MP rear cameras, and a removable 3200mAh battery.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Deals, G6, LG, News, T-Mobile, V20
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).