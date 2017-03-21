Phones

T-Mobile LG G6 pre-orders start stacking up March 22

The LG G6 is looking to be a premium power-for-punch player in the United States as its water-resistant, screenful and capable self makes its way to carriers at what’s being considered a fair price. And given that everyone’s dumping TVs and other goodies along the way just to get you to switch carriers, we could really be talking about a cheap phone here.

T-Mobile, for one, is pairing the $650 phone with a complimentary Google Home. And people can soon finally take advantage of that bundle, according to service representatives on Twitter.

While we’re all waiting until tomorrow at 3:01am Eastern to call dibs for a G6 on the Un-carrier, Verizon’s been shelling pre-orders since St. Paddy’s Day. Of course, everyone will have a couple of weeks to wait before shipments happen.

