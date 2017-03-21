(PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus hits T-Mobile on March 24
We’ve been expecting more Apple involvement into (PRODUCT)RED this year with some new iPhones. Maybe it’s just a neat color to you, but the proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED merchandise do help chip into the fight against HIV/AIDS, so we think it’s something to look forward to.
T-Mobile has its sights locked ahead on March 24 when it will have the special edition iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It’ll cost about $650 or a down payment of $25.99 and 24 monthly payments of $26.
The Un-carrier also has shipments of the iPhone SE in its new 32GB and 128GB SKUs coming in Friday. Pricing for each stands at $399.99 and $499.99 each — that’s 25 total payments of $16 and $20 each.
