Phones

(PRODUCT)RED iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus hits T-Mobile on March 24

Contents
Advertisement

We’ve been expecting more Apple involvement into (PRODUCT)RED this year with some new iPhones. Maybe it’s just a neat color to you, but the proceeds from (PRODUCT)RED merchandise do help chip into the fight against HIV/AIDS, so we think it’s something to look forward to.

T-Mobile has its sights locked ahead on March 24 when it will have the special edition iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. It’ll cost about $650 or a down payment of $25.99 and 24 monthly payments of $26.

The Un-carrier also has shipments of the iPhone SE in its new 32GB and 128GB SKUs coming in Friday. Pricing for each stands at $399.99 and $499.99 each — that’s 25 total payments of $16 and $20 each.

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
100%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Source
T-Mobile
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
(PRODUCT)RED, availability, Color, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone SE, News, Pricing, release date, T-Mobile
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.