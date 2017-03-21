It literally doesn’t get better than this. Unless we actually get our mitts on a working Samsung Galaxy S8 unit ahead of next week’s formal announcement. Even then, you have to wonder what is still up in the air?

All the key specifications are out, including details on various sensors, camera features, voice assistance and so on. We think we know when the dual-edged, slim-bezeled flagship duo is supposed to commercially launch, and recommended retail pricing ain’t a mystery either.

The color equation is probably incomplete, but at least three shades seem etched in stone, and yes, they’ll all rock a dark and handsome black front panel. Today’s crystal clear new renders further corroborate that, showcasing the Galaxy S8 (or perhaps the S8+) in “orchid gray” and “black sky.”

The façades of the two models are therefore practically identical, with different profiles and rear covers. Speaking of the back, we’re able to take a closer look at that controversially repositioned fingerprint reader, and no, we still don’t like it.

Unfortunately, the technology simply wasn’t ready for the sensor to be embedded into that beautiful display, and with the physical home button out to slim down bezels, this was Samsung’s only play. Which doesn’t justify the scanner’s placement next to the main cam, LED flash and heart rate monitor. But boy oh boy, is the phone pretty otherwise!