Apple discreetly unveils new 9.7-inch iPad, red iPhone 7, iPad mini 4 and iPhone SE with more storage
The reason no one was invited to Apple’s spring iPad launch event? There is no event, at least not yet, with that long overdue 12.9-inch upgrade and oft-rumored borderless 10.5-incher likely held off by chip-making difficulties.
Instead of an all-new iPad lineup, we’re merely getting a refreshed 9.7-incher today, as well as a sixth iPhone 7 color, and more storage for both the iPhone SE and iPad mini 4.
By no means an iPad Pro 9.7 sequel, the $329 and up “new” iPad looks an awful lot like the 2014-released Air 2. Its “stunning” Retina display still sports 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution, you still get 8 and 1.2MP cameras, but also a newer A9 processor and “all-day” battery life.
The cell has to be larger, since this low-cost 2017 iPad measures 7.5mm in thickness, up from 6.1, weighing in at 469 grams. Coated in silver, gold and space gray, it goes up for pre-order this Friday, March 24, with deliveries underway next week, including cellular-enabled variants starting at $459.
The iPad mini 4 already offers more digital hoarding room at the same price, i.e. 128 gigs for $399 and $529 with just Wi-Fi support and LTE added in respectively.
Meanwhile, the snazzy new red iPhone 7 and 7 Plus aim to contribute to a noble cause, raising money and awareness for the AIDS-fighting Global Fund. The latest and arguably highest-profile (PRODUCT) RED Special Edition members start at $749 and $869 respectively with 128GB storage, launching in the US and “more than 40 countries and regions” by the end of the month after a March 24 pre-order kick-off.
Finally, a $399 iPhone SE now features 32GB capacity, up from 16 gigs, and $499 doubles the previous 64GB tier to a whopping 128.