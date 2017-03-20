Xiaomi’s hardcore budget brand Redmi is moving its next penny-pincher of a release to India through Amazon, and it’s a phone that we saw move through China for just $74. Moving south and west, though, will bring up the price a tad.

The Redmi 4A was paired with the standard Redmi 4 as the barest of barebones phones that Xiaomi could soup up back in November. It had a Snapdragon 425, 16GB of storage, a 5-inch 720p display, room for two SIMs or just one and a microSD card, and MIUI 8’s dual-window mode. And Amazon.in looks to be importing the phone as an exclusive to bring “Power to Everyone” for Rs. 5,999 ($92). Orders will get posted for March 23 at noon local time.

Between China and India, the Redmi 4A may not have had much of a price spike in raw numbers, but it’s still a 23 percent difference that has us questioning what makes a bargain and what affects it in different markets.