Well, this is unexpected, not to mention completely random. After a year or so of focusing on a single-letter smartphone lineup, Sony goes back to reheating its Xperia alphabet soup gone sour with the introduction of the low to mid-end L1.

What’s probably most bizarre about this new 5.5-incher is it doesn’t seem to have anything in common with the original Xperia L. But that obviously makes sense, considering the Sony Xperia L1 technically follows in the footsteps of a now cringeworthy 4.3-incher released way back in 2013.

While visually similar to the recently unveiled XA1 and XA1 Ultra, with a larger screen in tow than the former model, the Xperia L1 carries decidedly humble specs and features. There’s nothing “impressive” about a 720p display with 267 ppi density, and we wouldn’t exactly expect “smooth performance” from a quad-core 1.4 GHz MediaTek MT6737T processor and 2GB RAM.

Those 13 and 5MP cameras aren’t so bad, we guess, and it’s definitely nice to see such modest handsets running Android 7.0 Nougat out the box nowadays. But you also get a tiny 2620mAh battery, just 16GB internal storage space, and no fingerprint scanner.

The only thing that could redeem the Sony Xperia L1 is super-aggressive pricing, which hasn’t been officially revealed yet. What we do know is the phone will launch soon across European, African, Asian, Latin American and even North American markets.