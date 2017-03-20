Phones

More Android O features in active chatter

Beyond the dessert and numbers game, Android O has not been letting up much of its goods prior to Google I/O 2017. Over the weekend, though, we were inundated with bullet points about the next big OS update from a fairly reliable source to 9to5Google.

A lot of these features have been contextualized with bits and pieces of talk about the defrayed Android-Chrome OS merger (Andromeda) and other tangential elements that may be for Android for Work and Android TV. Iterative improvements from Android 7.1.2 also look to be in the pipeline.

Here are the verbatim bullet points, along with links to what we think are pertinent links to feature hints:

As highlighted, the “smart text selection floating toolbar” is giving some credence to rumors about text selection improvements made a couple of weeks ago and indicate that there will be a kernel-level feature if Google Assistant is getting in on the action.

Other than that, we’re waiting for stealthy screenshots to flow in. Or May 17. Either way.

