There are plenty of stylish Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches in the pipeline, several trying (and seemingly succeeding) in blending traditional wearable fashion with technology of the future. But before holding off for extravagant Tag Heuer or Montblanc models, you may want to reconsider the other new LG Watch.

The one nobody was convinced to buy off the bat, at $250 and up, sans standalone NFC, GPS or LTE support. After a surprisingly early discount however, the LG Watch Style actually appears to provide decent bang for your buck.

Best Buy currently charges $179.99 both on and offline, even letting you pick from titanium, silver and rose gold case colors, with matching leather bands. Keep in mind that the rose gold version launched at $280, thus selling at a cool $100 discount now, presumably for a limited time only.

The other two are themselves marked down a solid 70 bucks each, with all three of course eligible for free shipping, sporting sharp 1.2-inch P-OLED displays, water and dust resistance, Snapdragon Wear 2100 processing power, plus Google Assistant support and everything else that makes Android Wear 2.0 so very cool and game-changing.

It’s also important to remember the LG Watch Style on sale here is 10.8mm thick, compared to the Sport’s chunky 14.2mm waist, tipping the scales at 46 grams vs. 89.