Huawei P10 Real Audio Review: Is “ok” good enough? (Video)

How “ok” is “ok” enough? Is “ok” something you can live with? We tend to gloss over the audio aspect of our smartphones, but given that we talk to and hear through them for some pretty important subjects, it’s still a fairly important aspect.

Thing is, with “audiophile” phones taking a strong grip on sound, do they end up making other devices sound boring in comparison? Why shouldn’t they? Does the photo-focused Huawei P10 — “is evolution enough?” — get away with sounding “ok” if it can do a lot else better than the average competitor?

Juan Carlos Bagnell takes a look in his Real Audio Review.

