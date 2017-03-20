For a moment there, we thought HTC would reconsider its divisive new flagship product policy, and quickly replace the U Ultra at the top of the food chain with a Snapdragon 835-powered 11 smartphone.

But it’s obviously too early for that (from a number of standpoints), and the minimal fuss around today’s “unexpected surprise” suggested nothing big was coming. As it turns out, it’s nothing surprising either, reiterating what we’ve known since way back in January.

Namely, Taiwan is (finally) getting a limited edition HTC U Ultra with sapphire protection instead of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology, double the base internal storage, and a relatively steep price point. Not that the “standard” 64GB variant is affordable, at NT$23,900, or USD $785, but this one costs a whopping NT$28,900, converting to roughly US $950.

Don’t fret about whether or not to save close to a thousand bucks stateside, as we’re unlikely to see the super-strong screen and 128 gigs of local hoarding room expanded to other markets anytime soon.

On Taiwanese shores, the “new”, top-of-the-line HTC U Ultra starts shipping next week, on March 28, with pre-orders underway today. The rest of the specs include Quad HD resolution on a 5.7-inch display, SD821 processing power, 4GB RAM, 12/16MP cameras, Android 7.0 Nougat, and 3000mAh battery capacity. Sounds a little underwhelming? Not so fast!