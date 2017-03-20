The Baselworld Watch and Jewellery Show is a lot like MWC, though this year’s Swiss trade fair is the first edition that truly captures our attention with a flood of Android Wear-powered hardware announcements.

Guess Watches joins the growing pack of Google partners just a few days ahead of Baselworld 2017’s official start, only committing however to a Fall/Winter commercial rollout. Technically, the Guess Connect collection unveiled today is not the fashion brand’s rookie smartwatch effort, following in the footsteps of a hybrid OG Connect developed in collaboration with Martian.

There’s no word of a co-manufacturer this time around, and the new guy is clearly more technologically advanced, as well as highly customizable and decidedly stylish. You can choose between a variety of Ladies and Men’s models, measuring 41 and 44mm in diameter respectively, coated in silver, gold, rose gold and many other colors, with both sporty and elegant vibes going, plus even “clear crystals” surrounding the smaller case if you seek extra glamour.

Alas, Guess isn’t particularly forthcoming about its Android Wear 2.0 watch’s specs, merely confirming the integration of Qualcomm’s ubiquitous Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, “always-on” connectivity, both iOS and Android compatibility (well, duh), and support for “fitness apps.” No list of sensors yet, no display size and resolution, and nothing on prospective NFC, GPS or LTE capabilities. We’ll let you know as soon as we find out more, including pricing details.