Leaks purport how the Galaxy S8 will be marketed

Samsung teased us last year with what appears to be the logo for the Galaxy S8 on, of all “holidays,” April Fool’s Day. It’s also teased us with an event to take place on March 29. It looks like the teasers are coming together in what is claimed to be marketing material for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

Five pictures depict the two devices in various profiles as well as in use to display a cityscape and a fetching model.

Dimitri12’s leak is accompanied by details that we have more or less seen from other reports:

A 5.8-inch 2:1 Super AMOLED display for the Galaxy S8, a 6.2-incher for the Galaxy S8+

Either a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 or an Exynos 8895 processor

12 MP main camera, 8 MP front camera

The S8 has a 3,000mAh battery, the S8+ has a 3,500mAh unit

The S8 comes in a single 64GB option while the S8+ has a 128GB option, too

Other hardware includes a fingerprint sensor, an iris scanner and USB-C

Android 7.1.1

The S8 is expected to cost $800, the S8+ at $890

If anything at this point, you’ve got a preview of what some people will see on billboards, commercials and in carrier stores.