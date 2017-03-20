Apple has been leaning back on its draconian warranty practices. One of its recently subtle, unannounced moves was to start accepting third-party repaired phones for subsidized service. But if Cupertino wants to be able to plow its services revenue right quick in the next four years to break off from its dependence of hardware sales, it’s going to need to go beyond breaking revenue records for the App Store.

An AppleCare adviser speaking to MacRumors affirms this notion as US iPhone buyers can now opt-in to an AppleCare+ extended warranty within a year of purchase, longer than the previous 60-day limit. Customers can essentially chain AppleCare+ right off the basic one-year warranty period. The policy applies to new purchases and ones made up to a year ago.

You can check your coverage eligibility here. We don’t see these changes being made outside of the iPhone or the United States.