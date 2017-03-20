Android 7.1.2 beta 2: Pixel C gets new launcher, Nexus 6P gets fingerprint gestures
Maintenance updates continue for Android Nougat as version 7.1.2 morphs into its second beta. Google’s Community Manager Orrin Hancock has confirmed that users of the Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel C, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P and the Nexus Player on the Android Beta Program are getting build NPG47I right now.
Android Police has been able to relay from its readers that the Nexus 6P joins the 5X and the Pixel phones in gaining the fingerprint sensor gesture for the notification shade.
@RDR0b11 aaaand it has fingerprint reader notification pulldown. pic.twitter.com/V53FgyuQWy
— Mike Arnett (@Marnett05) March 20, 2017
The outlet also received a screenshot of the Pixel C getting the Pixel Launcher with this update, but not the Google Assistant — at least, officially. An tablet-friendly APK is now finally available to those who want to try Google’s new spartan look for Android on a larger form factor.
The final 7.1.2 package is set for release in April.
Image: x8123999 (Disqus)