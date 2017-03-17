And so it officially begins. As expected, Samsung will need to play one heck of a catch-up game when it eventually unveils and commercially launches its “next big thing”, since the similarly eye-catching LG G6 is already here, costing no arm and leg.

Technically, the 5.7-incher that’s around 80 percent beautiful Quad HD+ screen still requires a few more weeks of preparation before shipping out to early US adopters. But at least you can pre-order the dual 13MP camera bad boy today from AT&T, Verizon and Sprint.

The rumors were of course true about Big Red’s 43-inch LG Smart TV freebie and $200 trade-in, with pricing set at $672, or $28 a month for two years. Sprint, meanwhile, is charging a slightly steeper $708, or $29.50 x 24, but it’s throwing in a complimentary 49-inch LG 1080p HDTV in addition to a Google Home.

All of America’s “big four” carriers are officially committed to an April 7 in-store debut, though Verizon currently lists the LG G6 online as shipping “by” March 30. Bizarrely enough, there’s still no word of T-Mobile pre-sales, with even US Cellular ready to get the ball rolling next Friday, March 24.

USC expects inventory to arrive in physical locations on the same April 7 date, actually selling the LG G6 at its all-around lowest price. Namely, $300 after $297.60 rebates, with no special gifts in tow beside that crafty Google Home speaker.