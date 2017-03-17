Google’s still-fledgling Android Wear platform has suddenly become a surprisingly fertile ground for the digital expansion of more and more high fashion brands. Ironically, we’ve only seen LG and Huawei from the tech-focused crowd unveil 2.0-powered smartwatches of late, while classic watchmakers Movado, Tag Heuer and Montblanc have thrown their own hats in the ring with various release timelines.

The newest market joiner apparently plans to roll out the predictably stylish Montblanc Summit into US and UK stores sometime in May, before spreading the love across European territories, Canada, Mexico, South Africa, India, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Australia, Singapore, and the UAE over the summer.

Starting at $890, this is clearly another restrictive luxury timepiece, although it’s a lot cheaper and less open to personalization than the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45. All you can replace are the Summit’s straps and bands, either picking one of several elegant first-party options (made from leather, rubber and even alligator skin), or adding any standard external 22mm attachment.

Decidedly manly and robust, this bad boy measures 46mm in diameter and 12.5mm in thickness, covering a sharp 1.39-inch AMOLED display with “domed sapphire glass.” Under the hood, you get the typical 2017 smartwatch specs, including a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, 512MB RAM, 4GB flash storage and respectable 300mAh battery.

Unfortunately, the Montblanc Summit lacks standalone LTE, GPS and NFC connectivity, making do with just Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It still promises to deliver all sorts of smartphone notifications to your wrist, also supporting Google Assistant interaction and a decent range of fitness activities with a bunch of sensors, from heart rate to barometer and gyroscope. At the end of the day, the goal is to strike a satisfactory balance between extravagant looks and modern technology while keeping the retail price relatively low.