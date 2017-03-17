The Surface Book was (still is) a very attractive two-in-one Windows 10 device, but it looks like the upcoming Microsoft Surface Book 2 will be just a simple laptop, according to unnamed sources cited by DigiTimes. Same sources claim that the new Surface Book has already entered mass production, and an official unveiling could very well happen at the end of March/beginning of April.

The starting price will be lower than the one for the previous model. Despite allegedly ditching the two-in-one form factor in favor of a simple clamshell laptop design, the Microsoft Surface Book 2 will maintain its 13.5-inch display and magnesium-aluminum-alloy chassis. Expect the price to purportedly be around $1,000; the changes both in design and pricing have allegedly been decided because of the fact that the 2-in-1 form factor somewhat cannibalized the Surface Pro, while the high price point limited the target audience severely.