Similar to the gargantuan Mate 9 on the whole, the iterative and refreshingly compact Huawei P10 powerhouse brings almost nothing entirely new to the table as far as imaging technology goes.

No point repeating over and over again this and that feels familiar in a comprehensive real camera review. But after spending some more quality time with the 20 + 12MP dual snapper 5.1-inch beast, we’ve decided to at least give the refined high-end Leica solution a few minutes in the spotlight.

There are subtle differences to note, including a so-called Portrait Mode with nifty beauty editing, the occasional minor saturation and contrast alteration, as well as general photography improvements likely owed mainly to a software update.

The Huawei P10 and Mate 9 camera hardware is still identical, no matter how you look at it, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In fact, it’s never a good idea to fix what isn’t broken, and at the end of the day, the two phones target different audiences anyway.

What we’re left wondering is whether the larger P10 Plus actually changes something of substance and importance, which it probably should. Hopefully, we’ll get our hands on one of those soon enough, and keep you posted.