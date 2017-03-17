If you didn’t realize, Q1 2017 is almost over, and even though we were just about ready to wager on a second-gen MateBook announcement at last month’s Mobile World Congress, Huawei never followed Samsung’s suit with its own early Surface Pro 5 contender.

But it can’t be long now, seeing as how the entire OG lineup has been marked down a whopping $300. That’s right, the entry-level Huawei MateBook SKU, with Intel Core m3 inside, sets you back a more than reasonable $399 instead of $699 from Microsoft’s US online store and Amazon.

$549, down from $849, will net you a Core m5/4GB RAM/128GB SSD configuration for a limited time, while 8GB RAM-packing models with your choice of 256 or 512 gigs of solid state storage cost $699 and $899 respectively, only at Microsoft.

It’s important to highlight the deeply discounted prices don’t include a Portfolio Keyboard, separately available for $99 from Redmond to seamlessly convert the first-generation Huawei MateBook into a productive yet still lightweight and ultraportable 12-inch laptop.

Even better, Amazon bundles a brown or black detachable keyboard accessory with the Core m3 Windows 10 2-in-1 PC for deducted grand totals of $453 and $463 respectively. All in all, you’re looking at power, functionality and versatility largely on-par with the Surface Pro 4 here at a fraction of the price. Maybe it’s wiser to forget about a prospective MateBook 2, and pull the trigger before these sweet deals expire in a few days.