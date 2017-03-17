In a world of high-end and even mid-range giants, the brand-new 5-inch BLU Life One X2 Mini might feel relatively small. But it sure packs a more than decent punch for an ultra-low price point.

In fact, “the market leader in unlocked devices in the United States” claims this is the only smartphone available with 4GB RAM at $179.99. That’s probably true as far as MSRPs are concerned, though BLU’s own “full-sized” Life One X2 currently costs the same after a $20 discount while offering identical RAM and ROM counts.

When all is said and done, the One X2 Mini looks gorgeous on paper (and in official press renders), including genuinely remarkable specs for just 180 bucks. That compact display sports 1920 x 1080 resolution and 440 ppi density, and despite a slim profile, the 5-incher is “guaranteed to last you at least one full day”, courtesy of a large 3,000mAh battery.

“Finely crafted” from aircraft grade aluminum, with a diamond cut polished edge and curved glass, the budget-friendly mid-ranger pairs the aforementioned 4 gigs of random-access memory with a whopping 64GB internal storage. Its 13 and 8MP cameras aren’t half bad either, both incorporating LED Flash, but of course, the BLU Life One X2 Mini must cut a few corners.

Enter a decidedly average Snapdragon 430 processor and outright unacceptable Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow software. Can you live with those compromises, also considering the built-in fingerprint sensor and nationwide GSM LTE connectivity? If so, head over to Amazon, and pick your favorite paint job from gold, rose gold and grey.