The WhatsApp text status is coming back after it got replaced with Stories

If you keep your apps up to date, you might have noticed that a couple of weeks ago WhatsApp replaced text-based in-app statuses with a copy of Snapchat Story. Well, apparently, users who noticed the change weren’t as thrilled as the company expected them to be, and WhatsApp has decided to re-add the option.

Text-based statuses you set from the About page will be back next week for Android users, and shortly after for iOS users, said the company: