The WhatsApp text status is coming back after it got replaced with Stories
If you keep your apps up to date, you might have noticed that a couple of weeks ago WhatsApp replaced text-based in-app statuses with a copy of Snapchat Story. Well, apparently, users who noticed the change weren’t as thrilled as the company expected them to be, and WhatsApp has decided to re-add the option.
Text-based statuses you set from the About page will be back next week for Android users, and shortly after for iOS users, said the company:
“We heard from our users that people missed the ability to set a persistent text-only update in their profile, so we’ve integrated this feature into the ‘About’ section in profile settings. Now, the update will appear next to profile names anytime you view contacts, such as when creating a new chat or looking at Group info. At the same time, we’re continuing to build on the new Status feature that gives people fun and engaging ways to share photos, videos and GIFs with their friends and family throughout their day”.