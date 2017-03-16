Still feeling a little underwhelmed by the rumored spec sheets of Samsung’s fast-approaching Galaxy S8 and S8+, which look objectively and excessively similar to the 2016-released S7 and S7 Edge’s lists of main features?

It’s important to remember how great the latter two flagship phones were back in the day, and how respectably they’ve aged. More importantly, don’t forget about all the radical visual and functionality changes in the pipeline, as well as Samsung’s customary slate of major upgrades beneath the surface.

For instance, this year’s 12MP dual pixel camera should bring a number of eye-catching improvements over last year’s 12MP dual pixel shooter, including “close to” 1000fps video recording capabilities, according to “industry officials” quoted by Asian media in a fresh speculative report.

The Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge couldn’t exceed 240 frames per second at 720p, which is also the iPhone 7’s slow-motion ceiling. But in the meantime, Sony knocked our socks off with the introduction of Motion Eye technology, upping the Xperia XZ Premium’s game to a mind-blowing 960fps.

Obviously, Samsung doesn’t want anyone to eclipse the imaging prowess of the Galaxy S8 duo, purportedly cooking up its very own camera sensor with dedicated DRAM to not depend on Sony component supply.

Meanwhile, we’re hearing word of a GS8 autofocus selfie snapper again, 8 megapixel count and everything, with a second cam allegedly mounted on the front to handle iris recognition, sporting a separate 3.7MP sensor. Now we’re talking!