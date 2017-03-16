How long until Google finds a way to put its own digital assistant on Apple devices? After all, both Microsoft and Amazon are seemingly trying to undermine Siri, the former with a standalone Cortana iOS app looking prettier than ever, and the latter by adding Alexa skills to the official Amazon shopping service for iPhones and iPads.

Reportedly starting today, and rolling out to all iUsers of the Amazon app stateside by next week, Alexa is just one tap away from often answering questions differently from Siri, as well as enabling a hands-free e-shopping experience.

Of course, unless you download the Amazon app for iPhones and iPads, and actually open it first, you won’t be able to summon Alexa by simply uttering its wake word. Basically, that means the third-party voice assistant can’t altogether replace Siri, and knowing Apple, such a thing will never be possible without jumping through a few hoops.

Still, it’s nice (and a little odd) to see the Seattle-based e-commerce giant embrace iOS fans before making Alexa widely available on Android devices. Go ahead now, iPhone users, ask it a question, order that “best-selling camera”, easily listen to music, check the news, weather and traffic, or set various smart home capabilities.