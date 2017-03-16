Android

LG G6 Real Audio Review (video)

Contents
Advertisement

LG G6 Real Audio Review

Our LG G6 Real Audio Review is in, just in time, since we already told you that we were impressed after a week of using LG’s 2017 flagship. For those of you who want to skip straight to the point, here’s a TL;DR: we’re just as impressed with the audio capabilities; there you go, you can play the video above now, to find out why.

To keep things fair and transparent, we are still using a preview device, not a review device. While hardware is final, the software running on our G6 units is not final. Yes, we know that there will be little to no changes to major features, but we like to keep things clear.

The LG G6 should land in the US on April 7. Sadly, yes, there will be a certain “feature fragmentation” with the G6 as well: the North American units will get wireless charging, but not the higher quality DAC, among others. Juan touches on this, and much more, in the video above. Check it out, and drop us a comment here or on YouTube, and tell us what you think!

Advertisement

What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, G6, LG, News, real audio review, Video
, , , , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.Given his background, and knowing his potential, something tells us he will succeed this time too! Stick around!